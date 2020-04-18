Spotify offers its premium members a number of premade playlists that are created based on the user’s listening habits, including what they like, share, save and skip. The playlists also incorporate songs that other users with similar taste enjoy that you might too.

While the playlists are usually pretty spot-on, there’ll always be the odd one or two songs that you really don’t like, and would prefer not to hear before you skip past it.

Until now, users didn’t have the option to hide songs when they’re listening to pre-defined playlists or other user’s playlists. Now, Spotify has finally made this possible.

To prevent a song from playing in an existing playlist, click the context menu (the ellipsis) next to the song you don’t like and choose “Hide Song” from the options.

If you change your mind or you make a mistake, the song is actually still visible in the playlist, so you just need to “unhide” it to add it back.

Small improvements like this could be what’s giving Spotify the upper hand over competitors Apple Music and Amazon Music, with the company boasting fan base of over 134 million and growing.

If you like this feature, it goes hand-in-hand with the existing “don’t play this artist” feature that you may have missed out on.

The new feature is only available to both iOS and Android users as of now, and not on the desktop app just yet. Interestingly, the latter will notice that the feature is listed as “Don’t play this” rather than “Hide song” on their device.

Source: theverge