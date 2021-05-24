Microsoft today announced the availability of updated Spotify app for Xbox users. With this latest update, Spotify app for Xbox now supports video podcasts. To start watching, just press play on a video podcast. The creator-made videos will start automatically and sync immediately with your audio feed.

You can tune into video podcasts like“The Misfits,” “Higher Learning with Van Lathan & Rachel Lindsay,” and “That was fun? with Addison & Sheri.”

There are two ways to enjoy video podcasts in Xbox. Either you can play video podcasts in the Spotify app so the video plays in full screen, or you can play Spotify in the background, allowing you to enjoy the audio while gaming. As you already know, you can use the Spotify app on your mobile device to control Spotify playback on your Xbox.

Source: Xbox