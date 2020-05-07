Sony takes on Surface Earbuds with the new WF-SP800N Truly Wireless headphones

by Pradeep

 

Sony takes on Surface Earbuds with the new WF-SP800N Truly Wireless headphones 1

Sony today announced the new WF-SP800N truly wireless sports headphones to take on Apple Powerbeats Pro, Surface Earbuds and other premium wireless earbuds in the market. The WF-SP800N comes with long battery life (9 hours/18 total hours with carrying case), resistance to water and sweat, and deep bass sound with digital noise canceling. If noise cancelling disabled, you can enjoy up to 13 hours/26 total hours of battery life.

Sony WF-SP800N features:

  • Truly wireless earbuds with soft cushioned arc supporter
  • Get deep in the zone with digital noise cancellation
  • Quick Attention Mode: Place your hand over the left earbud to turn the volume down and deactivate noise canceling.
  • Ambient Sound Mode: Expertly blends your music with the sound of the environment around you.
  • Adaptive Sound Control: Automatically detects what you’re up to and adjusts ambient sound settings to suit your environment.
  • Battery life up to 9 hours/18 total hours with carrying case, or up to 13 hours/26 total hours with noise canceling disabled
  • IP55 sweat and splash-proof design for worry-free use and cleaning
  • EXTRA BASS sound with deep, punchy low end
  • Built-in microphone for clear-sounding hands-free calls and use with your voice assistant
  • Touch Sensor controls to pause/play/skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls

You can order the Sony WF-SP800N truly wireless earbuds here for $199.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments