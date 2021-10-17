The mouth-watering discount of $111 the Sony WF-1000XM3(renewed) is back on Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds are now available at a price point of $87, down from $198 — that’s a massive $118 discount if you do the math.

With 24bit audio signal processing and a best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio, the Sony WF-1000XM3 delivers great sound quality.

WF-1000XM3 Highlights:

Industry-leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e

24bit audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time

Truly wireless design with uninterrupted L/R simultaneous Bluetooth transmission

Smart Listening by Adaptive Sound Control automatically switches to ambient sound mode based on your activity

Quick Attention Mode and Wearing Detection make conversations effortless

Sony | Headphones Connect app for Android /iOS to use Smart Listening technology to control your ambient sound settings

