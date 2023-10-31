Snapdragon X Elite vs Apple M3: Did Qualcomm launch its powerful chip at the worst time possible?

by Rafly Pratama
October 31, 2023

Snapdragon X Elite vs Apple M3 has been the talk of the town recently, as Apple dropped a bomb of announcements during its recent Scary Fast event. If true, the latest chip boasts an impressive battery life of 22 hours — and it’s not the only impressive thing so far.

The new Apple M3 lineup comes in three different chips: the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. It’ll power the new MacBook Pro, and some versions of it even come with stunning space matte black color options.

Snapdragon X Elite, on the other hand, has partnered up with a lot of Windows laptops’ OEMs. The star-studded list includes Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Honor, Lenovo, Microsoft Surface, Samsung, and Mi.

But, which one is better, you may ask? Here’s a table of some of the key comparisons between Snapdragon X Elite vs Apple M3, the original.

Snapdragon X Elite vs Apple M3: Key comparisons

Snapdragon X Elite Apple M3
CPU Qualcomm Oryon CPU

• 64-bit
• 12 cores, up to 3.8 GHz
• Single and Dual-Core Boost, up to 4.3 GHz

 Apple CPU

• 64-bit
• 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores
• 4 efficiency cores
GPU Qualcomm Adreno GPU

• Up to 4.6 TFLOPs API Support: DX12
• No ray-tracing support

 • 10?core GPU
• Hardware-accelerated ray tracing
Memory support LPDDR5x
Up to 64 GB
Number of Channels: 8

8GB unified memory
Configurable to 16GB or 24GB
Wireless support Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 5.4

Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
Process node 4nm

3nm

 

Though, if we compare it to the M2, then Qualcomm’s latest tech is superior. According to the Geekbench benchmark, the chip scores 2780 in single-core score and 14029 in multi-core score, compared to M2’s 2677 in single-core, although it wins by 14765 in multi-score.

 Previous
{"email":"Email address invalid","url":"Website address invalid","required":"Required field missing"}