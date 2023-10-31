Snapdragon X Elite vs Apple M3: Did Qualcomm launch its powerful chip at the worst time possible?

Snapdragon X Elite vs Apple M3 has been the talk of the town recently, as Apple dropped a bomb of announcements during its recent Scary Fast event. If true, the latest chip boasts an impressive battery life of 22 hours — and it’s not the only impressive thing so far.

The new Apple M3 lineup comes in three different chips: the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. It’ll power the new MacBook Pro, and some versions of it even come with stunning space matte black color options.

Snapdragon X Elite, on the other hand, has partnered up with a lot of Windows laptops’ OEMs. The star-studded list includes Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Honor, Lenovo, Microsoft Surface, Samsung, and Mi.

But, which one is better, you may ask? Here’s a table of some of the key comparisons between Snapdragon X Elite vs Apple M3, the original.

Snapdragon X Elite vs Apple M3: Key comparisons

Snapdragon X Elite Apple M3 CPU Qualcomm Oryon CPU • 64-bit

• 12 cores, up to 3.8 GHz

• Single and Dual-Core Boost, up to 4.3 GHz Apple CPU • 64-bit

• 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores

• 4 efficiency cores GPU Qualcomm Adreno GPU • Up to 4.6 TFLOPs API Support: DX12

• No ray-tracing support • 10?core GPU

• Hardware-accelerated ray tracing Memory support LPDDR5x

Up to 64 GB

Number of Channels: 8 8GB unified memory

Configurable to 16GB or 24GB Wireless support Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Process node 4nm 3nm

Though, if we compare it to the M2, then Qualcomm’s latest tech is superior. According to the Geekbench benchmark, the chip scores 2780 in single-core score and 14029 in multi-core score, compared to M2’s 2677 in single-core, although it wins by 14765 in multi-score.