Snapdragon X Elite vs Apple M3: Did Qualcomm launch its powerful chip at the worst time possible?

Snapdragon X Elite vs Apple M3 has been the talk of the town recently, as Apple dropped a bomb of announcements during its recent Scary Fast event. If true, the latest chip boasts an impressive battery life of 22 hours — and it’s not the only impressive thing so far.
The new Apple M3 lineup comes in three different chips: the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. It’ll power the new MacBook Pro, and some versions of it even come with stunning space matte black color options.
Snapdragon X Elite, on the other hand, has partnered up with a lot of Windows laptops’ OEMs. The star-studded list includes Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Honor, Lenovo, Microsoft Surface, Samsung, and Mi.
But, which one is better, you may ask? Here’s a table of some of the key comparisons between Snapdragon X Elite vs Apple M3, the original.
Snapdragon X Elite vs Apple M3: Key comparisons
|Snapdragon X Elite
|Apple M3
|CPU
|Qualcomm Oryon CPU
• 64-bit
|Apple CPU
• 64-bit
|GPU
|Qualcomm Adreno GPU
• Up to 4.6 TFLOPs API Support: DX12
|• 10?core GPU
• Hardware-accelerated ray tracing
|Memory support
|LPDDR5x
Up to 64 GB
Number of Channels: 8
|
8GB unified memory
|Wireless support
|Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 5.4
|
Wi-Fi 6E
|Process node
|4nm
|
3nm
Though, if we compare it to the M2, then Qualcomm’s latest tech is superior. According to the Geekbench benchmark, the chip scores 2780 in single-core score and 14029 in multi-core score, compared to M2’s 2677 in single-core, although it wins by 14765 in multi-score.