Windows 11 simplifies the Right Click context menu and makes it less dense, removing many options to a “Show More Options” submenu.

If that has been driving you mad there is a simple way to get the functionality back.

You can get the old Windows 10 context many by simply setting the value at this registry key and restarts File Explorer:

Windows 11 Classic Context Menu v1.0 is a small app by Sordum team that automates that task and makes it one click.

It is a small and free Portable freeware Application that also has Command-Line support, meaning you can automate the process even further.

To see all the supported command line parameters, use the Menu – “Command Line Info” Button.

You can download version 1.0 of the app from Sordum team here.

via Majorgeeks