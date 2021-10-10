Windows 11 simplifies the Right Click context menu and makes it less dense, removing many options to a “Show More Options” submenu.
If that has been driving you mad there is a simple way to get the functionality back.
You can get the old Windows 10 context many by simply setting the value at this registry key and restarts File Explorer:[HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Classes\CLSID\{86ca1aa0-34aa-4e8b-a509-50c905bae2a2}\InprocServer32] @=””
Windows 11 Classic Context Menu v1.0 is a small app by Sordum team that automates that task and makes it one click.
It is a small and free Portable freeware Application that also has Command-Line support, meaning you can automate the process even further.
To see all the supported command line parameters, use the Menu – “Command Line Info” Button.
You can download version 1.0 of the app from Sordum team here.
via Majorgeeks