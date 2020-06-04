Slay the Spire is officially coming to iOS devices later this month, while an Android version of the game is still in the works but just not quite ready for release yet.

While no actual release date was announced, Mega Crit Games did mention that avid fans should tune into the Guerrilla Collective show on June 6th to find out just when the port will arrive.

Mega Crit Games also mentioned that the Android version of Slay the Spire is “still in the works but [they’re] not quite ready to talk about release yet.” Given that a large part of the Slay the Spire community are excited to get a mobile port, the devs opted to launch the iOS version first.

Slay the Spire on iOS will cost $9.99 or equivalent at launch and comes with everything you’ll find in the PC version, save for the anime mods. Sorry, anime fans.