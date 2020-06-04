Slay the Spire is officially coming to iOS devices later this month, while an Android version of the game is still in the works but just not quite ready for release yet.
While no actual release date was announced, Mega Crit Games did mention that avid fans should tune into the Guerrilla Collective show on June 6th to find out just when the port will arrive.
Mega Crit Games also mentioned that the Android version of Slay the Spire is “still in the works but [they’re] not quite ready to talk about release yet.” Given that a large part of the Slay the Spire community are excited to get a mobile port, the devs opted to launch the iOS version first.
Slay the Spire on iOS will cost $9.99 or equivalent at launch and comes with everything you’ll find in the PC version, save for the anime mods. Sorry, anime fans.
We fused card games and roguelikes together to make the best single player deckbuilder we could. Craft a unique deck, encounter bizarre creatures, discover relics of immense power, and Slay the Spire!
Features:
- Dynamic Deck Building: Choose your cards wisely! Discover hundreds of cards to add to your deck with each attempt at climbing the Spire. Select cards that work together to efficiently dispatch foes and reach the top.
- An Ever-changing Spire: Whenever you embark on a journey up the Spire, the layout differs each time. Choose a risky or safe path, face different enemies, choose different cards, discover different relics, and even fight different bosses!
- Powerful Relics to Discover: Powerful items known as relics can be found throughout the Spire. The effects of these relics can greatly enhance your deck through powerful interactions. But beware, obtaining a relic may cost you more than just gold…