Slack: How to Add Someone to a Conversation
1 min. read
Updated December 8th, 2023
Published December 8th, 2023
I’m using Slack daily to communicate with my colleagues. Today I had to explain to a newbie how to do a basic thing – adding someone to a conversion. Here’s how:
On Desktop:
- Open a direct message.
- Click the names in the conversation header.
- Select “Add people.“
- Type and select the person’s name, click “Next.”
- Choose whether to include conversation history.
- Click “Done,” then “Confirm.”
On Mobile:
- Open a DM and tap the names at the top.
- Select “Add people.”
- Choose people to add and tap “Next.”
- Decide on including conversation history and preview.
- Tap “Done.”
That’s it.