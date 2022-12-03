Skype version 8.92 out for Insiders, brings many new features

Microsoft has released a new test build for Skype Insiders across all platforms. The latest Skype build 8.92 has version number 8.92.76.203, and it also adds a bunch of noteworthy new features for both mobile and desktop users.

Skype 8.92 has moved the Notifications tab from the bottom of the screen to the top right corner of the screen on Android and iOS. It has also added new color themes to modernize the Skype experience on all platforms. Verified status badge emails and phone numbers, visual refresh with new illustrations for emplty tabs are also new in the latest Skype Insider build, and they are also available on all platforms.

Apart from the above-mentioned changes, Skype 8.92 also adds new call screen design, Share QR code improvements for iOS and Android phones and tablets. The newest Skype Insider update also comes with stability improvements and noteworthy bug fixes. You can read more about these changes in the complete official changelog below.

It is important to note that these changes are available for those who registered themselves as Skype Insiders. If you are not an Insider, you will not get Skype Skype 8.92.76.203. But chances are these changes will eventually be available for the general public after the testing is done with Insiders.

Meanwhile, Skype build Skype 8.92.76.203 is rolling out across all platforms. However, Microsoft says the update will be rolled out to users gradually in the next couple of days; therefore, there is no need to worry if you haven’t got it yet.

What do you think about these new features and improvements if you are a Skype user? Let us know in the comments section.