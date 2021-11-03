Microsoft has now released Skype version 8.77 across different platforms, including Windows, Mac, Linux, Web, Android, iOS, and iPad. The Skype update offers a ton of useful new features, bug fixes, and stability improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Web
Blur the lines: Don’t bother to tidy up before your Skype on the Web video call; just turn on background blur (because you can do that now). Learn more about customizing your background in Skype.
Fresh new threads: We’ve made some changes to modernize Skype’s look, but don’t worry, everything is still where you left it.
Foxy: We’ve added support for audio calls in Mozilla Firefox, so you can use Skype on the web on virtually any browser. Learn more about Skype browser compatibility.
Put a pin in that: Keep losing track of someone in a large call? We’ve now made it so you can pin participants to the active call stage, so you always know right where they are. Learn more about what you can do in a Skype call.
Meet, meet, meet: We’ve made some improvements to the Meet Now flow. Learn more about Meet Now in Skype.
Bug fixes and stability improvements. We’ve used loud noises to scare off some bugs, then battened down the hatches a bit to make everything just a little more solid.
Skype for Android, iPhone, and iPad
Keep that Data moving: You can now use Skype on the Web on your Android phone or tablet. Learn more about supported browsers for Skype on the Web.
That’s a solid render: We’ve fixed some issues with video rendering on mobile, so send those adorable pet videos at your leisure.
The eye in the sky. We’ve updated the camera function in Skype on your iPhone and iPad to take full advantage of Office Lens. Learn more about personalizing photos and videos in Skype.
What’s fixed?
Emoticon menu cut off on the left and right-hand side, in the mood message menu (Windows/Linux/Web)
Issues when locking a device does not turn off video (Android)
Issues with starting a Meet Now meeting (iOS)
However, it’s worth noting that the Skype build 8.77 is rolling out in a phased manner, meaning you might now get it right now. And if that’s the case, your should wait for a few more days for the update to surface on your device.