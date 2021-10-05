Microsoft has released a new Skype Insider build 8.77 for bor both desktop and mobile applications. The new build brings some of the new features that Microsoft recently promised to add, including a new look for tab, header and footer on Desktop and Mobile. Build 8.77 also includes video rendering improvements on Android, iPhone and iPad, new avatar selection options for group profile screen, bug fixes, and stability improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Modernized UI improvements: New notifications/activity tab look, new look for the header and footer on Desktop and Mobile Video rendering improvements: on Android, iPhone and iPad Group Profile screen to support new avatar selection options from the MeetNow creation board: emoticon or sticker on colorful background + uploading photo (which already is there) Bug fixes and stability improvements

However, it’s worth noting that the Skype build 8.77 is rolling out in a phased manner, meaning you might now get it right now. And if that’s the case, your should wait for a few more days for the update to surface on your device.