Skype for iPhone app has received a new update. Taking the app to Version 8.60, the update adds multiple new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

The update has added support iOS’ system dark theme settings, meaning that Skype for iPhone app will now respect your iOS theme settings. Also, with the latest update installed, you’ll be able to delete Skype contacts from your contact list. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

You can now delete a contact from your contact list

We’ve fixed a bug that was making Skype not play well with eSim cards

Added support for system dark theme under iOS 13?

Bug fixes and stability improvements

You can download and install the Skype for iPhone app from the below link, or you can head over to App Store and search for the app.