Microsoft has pushed a new update to Skype for Android. The updated Skype app comes with a couple of new features, bug fixes, and improvements.

As part of its Ukraine-centric efforts, Microsoft has added the ability to translate Skype calls to and from the Ukrainian language. The feature was rolled out by Skype Insiders a few days ago and is now available for non-Insiders.

Aside from that, the update also includes support for translated conversations calls to mobiles and landlines. As mentioned above, the new version of Skype also offers bug fixes and performance improvements.

You can read the full official changelog below to know more about what’s new.

Skype for Android 8.82.0.403 Changelog

The new Skype update comes with version number 8.82.0.403 and is now available for Android users. If you haven’t got it yet, you should wait for a few more days for it to arrive. Meanwhile, you can download the Skype app on your Android smartphone from the below link, or go to Google Play Store and search for the Skype app.