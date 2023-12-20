Silent Hill 2 remaker Bloober Team signs licensing deal with Skybound, promises new game in 2025

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Bloober Team has recently signed a new licensing deal with Skybound Entertainment, the maker of Telltale’s The Walking Dead & the BAFTA-winning Before Your Eyes. The Polish developer is known for its upcoming psychological horror games like Silent Hill 2 remake & Blair Witch.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bloober Team will develop a new game based on a Skybound IP, codenamed “R.” The project is scheduled for release in 2025 and will see the Bloober Team bring its expertise in horror to a new IP.

“This project is the next step in our 2nd party strategy, in which we work with external partners to provide our horror know-how,” said Piotr Babieno, CEO of Bloober Team, in the official release note. Bloober Team is also in the process of transitioning to the main floor of the WSE, Warsaw Stock Exchange.

“These are not titles that are only going to give us financial gain, but are the next steps in achieving our strategy by the end of 2027.”

The anticipated Silent Hill 2 remake, unveiled in October of last year, remains without a confirmed release date. It is slated for release on Windows and PlayStation 5, with the latter platform enjoying a temporary exclusivity period. The original version of the game is widely regarded as one of the finest horror experiences if not video games altogether.