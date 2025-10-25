Show Your PC's Performance: FPS Counters

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Knowing your Frames Per Second (FPS) is crucial for PC gamers and anyone who wants to understand their system’s performance. An FPS counter displays how many frames your computer renders per second, giving you insights into how smoothly games and other visually intensive applications are running. Lower FPS can indicate performance bottlenecks and lead to choppy gameplay, while higher FPS generally results in a more fluid and responsive experience.

There are several ways to display an FPS counter on your PC. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or a casual user, adding an FPS counter can help you monitor and optimize your system’s performance.

How Can I Display My FPS on PC?

MSI Afterburner

MSI Afterburner is a popular tool primarily used for overclocking graphics cards, but it also provides a robust FPS monitoring feature. It’s a versatile option for gamers and PC enthusiasts alike.

MSI Afterburner, coupled with RivaTuner Statistics Server (RTSS), is a powerful tool for monitoring your system’s performance. It allows you to display an FPS counter in real-time, along with other metrics like GPU temperature, CPU usage, and RAM usage. This helps you identify potential bottlenecks and optimize your system for better performance.

Here’s how MSI Afterburner could help a user: By monitoring FPS, a user can adjust game settings to achieve a smoother experience. If the FPS is consistently low, they can lower graphics settings like resolution, textures, or shadows to improve performance. Additionally, monitoring other metrics can help identify if the CPU or GPU is overheating, allowing the user to take necessary cooling measures.

Key Features:

Real-time FPS monitoring

Customizable overlay display

Hardware monitoring (GPU, CPU, RAM)

Overclocking capabilities

Pricing: Free

NVIDIA GeForce Experience

If you have an NVIDIA graphics card, GeForce Experience offers a convenient way to display an FPS counter. It’s part of NVIDIA’s software suite designed to enhance your gaming experience.

NVIDIA GeForce Experience is a software application that provides various features, including driver updates, game optimization, and screen recording. One of its most useful features is the in-game overlay, which allows you to display an FPS counter without needing to install additional software. This makes it a convenient option for NVIDIA users who want to monitor their performance without the hassle of third-party tools.

Here’s how NVIDIA GeForce Experience could help a user: The FPS counter helps users ensure that their games are running smoothly. If the FPS drops below a certain threshold, they can use GeForce Experience to automatically optimize the game settings for better performance. This feature simplifies the process of finding the right balance between visual quality and performance.

Key Features:

In-game overlay with FPS counter

Automatic game optimization

Driver updates

Screen recording and streaming

Pricing: Free

Fraps

Fraps is a lightweight and easy-to-use application specifically designed for capturing video and taking screenshots, but it also includes an FPS counter. It’s a simple solution for quickly monitoring your frame rates.

Fraps is a classic FPS monitoring and screen recording tool. While it may not have as many features as some of the more modern options, it’s known for its simplicity and ease of use. Fraps displays a small, unobtrusive FPS counter in the corner of your screen, allowing you to easily keep track of your performance without being overwhelmed by excessive information.

Here’s how Fraps could help a user: Fraps is particularly helpful for users who want a straightforward FPS counter without the bells and whistles of more complex software. It’s easy to set up and provides a reliable way to monitor frame rates in games and other applications. Additionally, its screen recording capabilities allow users to capture gameplay footage for sharing or analysis.

Key Features:

Real-time FPS monitoring

Screen recording

Screenshot capture

Simple and easy to use

Pricing: Free (limited features), Paid version available

Built-in Game Options

Many modern games have built-in options to display an FPS counter. This is often the easiest method, as it doesn’t require installing any additional software.

Many modern games include a built-in FPS counter in their settings menu. This eliminates the need for third-party software and provides a convenient way to monitor your performance directly within the game. The exact steps for enabling the FPS counter vary from game to game, but it’s usually found in the graphics or display settings.

Here’s how built-in game options could help a user: By using the built-in FPS counter, users can quickly assess their game’s performance without having to install any additional software. This makes it easy to adjust graphics settings on the fly to achieve the desired balance between visual quality and frame rates.

Key Features:

No additional software required

Easy to enable and disable

Directly integrated into the game

Provides real-time FPS information

Pricing: Free (integrated into the game)

Steam Overlay

Steam, the popular gaming platform, also has a built-in FPS counter that can be enabled in the settings. It’s a convenient option for gamers who use Steam regularly.

Steam has a built-in FPS counter that can be enabled through the Steam settings. This feature is particularly useful for gamers who primarily play games through Steam, as it provides a convenient way to monitor performance without needing to install additional software. The FPS counter is displayed in the corner of the screen while you’re playing a game.

Here’s how Steam Overlay could help a user: By using the Steam Overlay FPS counter, users can easily monitor their game’s performance without having to switch between applications. This allows them to quickly identify any performance issues and adjust settings as needed. Additionally, the Steam Overlay provides access to other features like chat and web browsing, making it a versatile tool for gamers.

Key Features:

Real-time FPS monitoring

Integrated into the Steam platform

Easy to enable and disable

Access to other Steam features

Pricing: Free (integrated into Steam)

Feature Comparison

Feature MSI Afterburner NVIDIA GeForce Experience Fraps Built-in Game Options Steam Overlay FPS Monitoring Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Hardware Monitoring Yes No No No No Screen Recording Yes Yes Yes No No Game Optimization No Yes No No No Ease of Use Moderate Easy Easy Easy Easy Price Free Free Free/Paid Free Free

Tips For Optimizing FPS

Lower Graphics Settings: Reduce resolution, texture quality, and shadow effects to improve performance.

Reduce resolution, texture quality, and shadow effects to improve performance. Update Drivers: Ensure your graphics card drivers are up to date for optimal performance.

Ensure your graphics card drivers are up to date for optimal performance. Close Background Applications: Close unnecessary applications to free up system resources.

Close unnecessary applications to free up system resources. Monitor Temperatures: Keep an eye on CPU and GPU temperatures to prevent thermal throttling.

Keep an eye on CPU and GPU temperatures to prevent thermal throttling. Optimize Game Settings: Use in-game optimization tools or guides to find the best settings for your system.

Keep Track of Your PC’s Performance

Monitoring your FPS is essential for ensuring a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience. By using one of the methods mentioned above, you can easily keep track of your PC’s performance and make necessary adjustments to optimize your gameplay.

FAQ

How do I show FPS in games?

Most games have a setting in the graphics options to display an FPS counter, or you can use software like MSI Afterburner or NVIDIA GeForce Experience.

What is a good FPS for gaming?

Generally, 60 FPS is considered a good target for smooth gameplay, but competitive gamers often aim for 144 FPS or higher.

Why is my FPS so low?

Low FPS can be caused by outdated drivers, high graphics settings, or hardware limitations.

Is higher FPS better?

Yes, higher FPS generally results in a smoother and more responsive gaming experience.

