In 2018 Amazon brought their Alexa app to PCs, allowing users, for example, to control their smart home from anywhere without being close to a smart speaker.

The description of the app reads:

You can now transform your PC into a full-screen smart display with Alexa Show Mode, available on select PCs. Expand what you can do with your computer when you are not actively using it with an interactive experience that features rich visual and lets you talk to Alexa from across the room. • Listen to your favourite music through Amazon music, Spotify and more

• Catch up on the latest weather and news

• Talk to Alexa from across the room

• Video call with family and friends

• Walk through a recipe step-by-step

Today the app has been updated to version 3.10.1036.0 making Show Mode available worldwide.

Show Mode replaces your PC screen saver with a faithful rendition of the Echo Show user interface, but on your PC. That feature is now rolling out worldwide, with the changelog saying:

Coming soon! Show Mode will be available to everyone worldwide at the beginning of October. When you use Alexa on your PC you get the best of both worlds, hands-free voice control and visuals.

The app can be found in the Store here.