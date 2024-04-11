How to Show Flight Path on Google Maps [Quick Guide]

show flight path on Google Maps

Looking for a way to show flight paths on Google Maps to see where you’re going to fly over? I’m here to guide you through each step:

How to Show Flight Path on Google Maps

You can see your flight’s route using the Directions feature. Here’s how:

  1. Open Google Maps via your web browser or the mobile app.
Google Maps
  1. Click the directions button and type in your starting point and your destination. 
Select route
  1. Tap the airplane icon as your mode of transport.
Select flight
  1. Google Maps will automatically generate the flight path along with the estimated travel time.
google maps shows flight path

Google Maps Flight Path Tips

For a more engaging experience, switch to Satellite or Terrain view. This gives you a detailed look at the geographic features you’ll be flying over.

Use Satellite View

  1. Tap the Layers button in the lower left corner.
google maps layers button
  1. Click More, scroll down, and select Satellite.
Google Maps satellite option
  1. Zoom to look at the earth’s surface in more detail. Tap the + icon on the bottom right of the screen to zoom, then drag to view different places along your route.
Earth surface view google maps flight path

Use Terrain View

  1. Tap on the Layers button.
google maps layers
  1. Click the Terrain option.
google maps click terrain layer
  1. Click on the + button to highlight mountains, valleys, and plains in topographical detail.
google maps flight path terrain view

Now you know how to show your flight’s path on Google Maps. You’ve also seen that experimenting with different map layers can make the experience more engaging. Was this quick guide helpful? Let me know in the comments!

