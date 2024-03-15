How to Show County Lines on Google Maps [Easy]

by Dennis Otieno 

In my personal and professional travels, I frequently need to identify county boundaries to understand where I am. This led me to discover how to show county lines on Google Maps. I’ll show you every step in this piece.

Let’s begin.

Step-by-Step Guide to Viewing County Lines

By default, Google Maps doesn’t display clear county lines in its standard view. However, there are some methods you can use to get around that. These include:

Use Google Earth Pro

  1. Download and install Google Earth Pro on your PC.
Google Earth Pro Download
  1. Open the program and use the search bar to find your country of interest.
Google Earth Pro search
  1. In the layers panel, check the box for Borders and Labels. 
Tick borders and labels
  1. Once checked, it should display county lines on the map.
US County lines

Create Your Map with Google My Maps

  1. Visit Google My Maps and tap Create a new map.
Create a new map
  1. Download a dataset. Perform a Google search using terms like “county line dataset [Your Country]” to find a suitable dataset. Make sure that it’s in a format compatible with Google My Maps, such as KML, KMZ, or GeoJSON, then download it.
US country dataset
  1. Click Add Layer, then tap Import. You’ll be directed to your downloads. Select the dataset you downloaded.
Adding a layer
  1. County boundaries will now be displayed.
The US County lines

Use a Dedicated Website or Service

There are websites specifically designed to overlay county lines on Google Maps. One such service is randymajors.org (a hypothetical service for illustration).

Simply visit the website, and type a location of your choice to view the map with county lines overlaid directly on Google Maps. 

County lines

This method is user-friendly and doesn’t require any technical know-how.

While Google Maps doesn’t natively show county lines in its default view, the methods above offer nifty workarounds to visualize them. Was this guide helpful? Let me know in the comments!

