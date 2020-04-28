Shopify takes on Amazon with its new Shop app for iOS and Android

It looks like we might finally have a credible competitor to Amazon in the online shopping space. Shopify is a popular e-commerce platform which is used by more than 1,000,000 businesses worldwide. Today, Shopify released Shop, a new mobile shopping app that offers intuitive online shopping experience from product discovery to package delivery.

Shop app will allow users to easily discover local businesses, receive relevant product recommendations from their favorite brands, check out effortlessly, and track all of their online orders. Shop app also comes with proven features from Shop Pay, a one-click accelerated checkout, and Arrive, an app to track online orders.

Shop’s features include:

Seamless payment and checkout : Through Shop Pay, shoppers have fast and easy checkout across all brands on the app. Shop Pay remembers your important details, so you can fill carts, not forms. And everything is encrypted so you can speed safely through checkout.

Transparent tracking : With the innovative technology of Arrive, all order and tracking information is stored in one convenient place. Tracking shows the status of each package and provides real-time updates. Shop automatically gathers and tracks your orders, so you don't have to search, copy, or paste. You can also use Shop without auto-tracking.

Customized recommendations: Through personalized recommendations, like new releases and deals from the brands shoppers love, Shop ensures merchants' customers consistently rediscover the storefronts of their favorite brands, as well as new brands.

You can download Shop app for iOS and Android here. Businesses can learn more about Shop here.