SteamWorld Quest developers Image & Form have announced today in a tweet that “several new SteamWorld games are in the making!”

Image & Form haven’t confirmed how many games are in the steampunk pipeline just yet, but this tweet seems to corroborate a ResetEra post that pointed towards Tunderful Group’s 2020 annual report.

This report detailed four planned upcoming games that are all set in the SteamWorld universe, and are set to release across 2022 and 2023. There aren’t any concrete details yet, but it’s possible these games might follow on from franchise entries SteamWorld Dig, Heist, and Quest.

With a few tweet replies pointing towards a potential SteamWorld Dig 3 being one of these games, it’s more than just my hopeful optimism that the series will return.

Howdy! We're thrilled to share that several new SteamWorld games are in the making! With this in mind, we'll dedicate this space to SteamWorld games old and new! Image & Form is @ThunderfulGames nowadays. Same folks, new name! Follow us there for news on The Gunk and more games!

This announcement of games in development comes alongside clarification that Image & Form have been merged with Thunderful “since a while back” and that you can “count on quality games from the same people (and new faces) for years to come!”