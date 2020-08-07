Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC is a midrange Bluetooth-based noise-cancelling headphone that goes head to head against the likes of Sony WH-CH700N. If you’re looking for a great Bluetooth-based noise-canceling Headphones, then the Sennheiser’s HD 4.50 is definitely worth looking at. The HD 4.50 BTNC not only produces great sound but also a lot cheaper than most of its rivals.

The Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Bluetooth-based noise-cancelling headphones are now available at a price point of $144.99, down from its original price of $179.95 â€” that’s an almost $34 discount.Â

The Sennheiser HD 4.50 special edition is a Bluetooth 4.0 wireless headphone featuring aptX codex compatibility and active noise cancellation providing wireless freedom of movement and exceptional sound quality.

Features

Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX technologies to deliver exceptional wireless sound quality..Connectivity Technology: Wireless

NoiseGard active noise cancellation to reduce ambient noise levels improving the listening experience

Intuitive ear cup mounted controls for changing tracks and for making calls via the integrated microphone. Frequency response (Microphone) : 100 10,000 Hz

Up to 19 hour battery life with Bluetooth and NoiseGard activated and is supplied with connecting cable for battery free listening

You can buy the Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones here from Amazon.