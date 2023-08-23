SeamlessM4T will be your guide anywhere in the world, as it can translate up to 100 languages

SeamlessM4T will seriously be able to help you anywhere you go, as this new AI tool from Meta is able to translate up to 100 languages. But here’s the catch: SeamlessM4T is touted as being the first all-in-one multilingual multimodal AI translation and transcription model.

What does it mean? It means SeamlessM4T can perform speech-to-text, speech-to-speech, text-to-speech, and text-to-text translations in almost 100 languages. Basically, you’ll be able to use in every situation, no matter the circumstances.

Today, we’re introducing SeamlessM4T, the first all-in-one multimodal and multilingual AI translation model that allows people to communicate effortlessly through speech and text across different languages.

SeamlessM4T: your on-the-go translator

According to Meta, SeamlessM4T supports:

Speech recognition for nearly 100 languages

Speech-to-text translation for nearly 100 input and output languages

Speech-to-speech translation, supporting nearly 100 input languages and 36 (including English) output languages

Text-to-text translation for nearly 100 languages

Text-to-speech translation, supporting nearly 100 input languages and 35 (including English) output languages

Plus, researchers and developers can use the tool under a research license that will allow them to study and replicate it in their work.

The model comes as the latest effort from Meta to help people connect across language barriers. Akin to Facebook, SeamlessM4T is step forward to a world where everyone can be understood, according to the giant tech.

