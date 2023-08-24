Screen casting in Windows 11 is about to get smoother with this new Beta update

For many, screen casting in Windows 11 is such a life-saving feature. It makes things like giving presentations, watching videos, or playing games a whole lot easier. And, in a recently released update for Beta channel insiders, users’ experience using this feature will be a whole lot smoother.

The update, Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.2262 and 22631.2262 (KB5029339), has revamped the Cast flyout in Quick Settings. Now, you’ll see a clickable troubleshooter that says “Can’t find a device?” right below available displays. Once you click on it, you can fix troubles while discovering nearby displays or patchy connections.

This is similar to the previous update for Dev channel insiders with Build 23526 earlier this week.

If you may remember, Microsoft has been hard at work in improving screen casting in Windows 11. In Build 23516 for Dev channel in early August which introduced JXR file support for desktop background, the Redmond-based tech giant also launched improvements like sending Cast suggestion via a notification toast when switching between windows occur a lot. Plus, an inline setup of a PC from within the Cast flyout in Quick Settings was also there.

You can read Microsoft’s full documentation of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.2262 and 22631.2262 (KB5029339) here.