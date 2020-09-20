If you’re on the lookout for a light and premium Windows 10 PC, Surface Laptop 2 deserves your attention. The Laptop 2 is also $214 cheaper today, so it’s now even easier to recommend.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB) is now available at a price point of $785, down from $999 at Amazon — that’s a straight $214 discount if you do the math. You can also get a handsome discount on the 256GB variant of the Laptop 2.

Surface Laptop 2 features highlight

Clean, elegant design — thin and light, starting at just 2.76 pounds, Surface Laptop 2 fits easily in your bag

Choose from rich tone on tone color combinations: Platinum, Burgundy, and Cobalt Blue

Improved speed and performance to do what you want, with the latest 8th Generation Intel Core processor

All day battery life, with up to 14.5 hours of video playback

Vibrant 13.5″ PixelSense Display with interactive touchscreen and razor sharp resolution

Although Surface Laptop 2 is almost two years old, it’s still very capable and is nearly perfect if you want to use it for light computing. The typing experience on the Surface Laptop 2 is world-class. In other words, if you’re someone who types a lot, you’ll love the Surface Laptop 2. You can buy the Surface Laptop 2 at a discounted price here from Amazon.