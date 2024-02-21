Satya Nadella, Sam Altman to speak at Intel's IFS Direct Connect event today
This foundry aims to address the surging needs of the tech industry for advanced AI capabilities.
2 min. read
Published on
Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more
Key notes
- Satya Nadella and Sam Altman are set to appear today at Intel’s IFS Direct Connect.
- Key figures, like MediaTek boss for its North American operation and Intel high-profile leaders will join.
- Here’s where you can join the livestream.
Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, and OpenAI’s boss Sam Altman are set to make an appearance on today’s IFS Direct Connect event from Intel today, February 21.
Live from the San Jose McEnery Convention Center between 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. PST, the event unveils progress on building the world’s first AI chip factory. This foundry aims to address the surging needs of the tech industry for advanced AI capabilities.
Key industry figures, including Raimondo (Commerce), Gelsinger & Pann (Intel), and Fisher (MediaTek), attend the event. Nadella joins in at 8:40 for a discussion on AI-era chipmaking, followed by Altman’s fireside chat later in the day.
The “world’s first System Foundry for the AI Era” is a manufacturing facility to produce systems, like processors or integrated circuits, to cater to the needs of AI tech.
Several processor manufacturers are already incorporating AI features into their products, such as Intel’s Core Ultra and AMD’s Ryzen 8000 series with Ryzen AI.
As an example, upcoming Acer laptops, the Swift Go 14 & Swift Edge 16, will be powered by Ryzen AI. And besides getting AI-friendly chipsets, these Windows laptops will also get the new dedicated Copilot key.
You can tune in for the live stream here.