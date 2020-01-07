We have already seen glimpses of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung’s upcoming competitor to the Motorola Razr. Today, two new information regarding this upcoming device got leaked online.

The Galaxy Fold 2 will be powered by last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. This is quite surprising given the fact that most of the premium devices launching in 2020 will have the new Snapdragon 865 processor. I think Samsung has decided to use Snapdragon 855 processor to aggressively price the device.

The front camera of Galaxy Fold 2 will be 10MP, most probably be the same image sensor that you can find in the current Galaxy Note 10 lineup.

The clamshell foldable device will have a dual-camera setup on the back. There is a small notification display on the back of the device which will offer needed information to the user when the device is in folded state. When the device is opened, there is a punch-hole 10MP front camera for your selfie needs. And the device will feature a USB-C port for charging and there will be no 3.5 mm headphone jack. According to renowned leaker Ice Universe, the Fold 2 will ditch the old plastic cover material in favour of the ultra-thin glass cover. This will make the screen looks flatter. Another benefit of having a glass cover is that it will develop fewer wrinkles. Rumour also has it that the Galaxy Fold 2 will have support for the S Pen.

According to a leaked promo for the next Samsung Unpacked event, Samsung is going to unveil the Galaxy Fold 2, and Galaxy S20 series of smartphones on February 11 in San Francisco. And the price of the Galaxy Fold 2 will be comparable to Apple iPhone 11 Pro.

via: Ishan