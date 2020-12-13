Samsung has just launched an amazing bundle which makes its smartphone tech super-affordable.

Samsung’s Work and Wellness bundle include the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3, and the Wireless Charger Pad Trio, all for a grand total of $1,650, a saving of $$498 or 19% over the individual pieces.

To sweeten the deal Samsung is also throwing in 6 months of Spotify Premium and 4 months of YouTube Premium and to make the deal completely irresistible, the company is offering interest-free payments of $45.84 for 36 months.

The collection, which is available in matching colours of black and bronze, appears to be the best way to upgrade your tech if your old Samsung devices or 2 or more years old.

Check out the bundle at Samsung here.

via XDA-Dev