At Samsung’s Unpacked event on the 5th August Samsung promised more at a later date, and today Samsung has revealed when Unpacked Part 2 will be taking place.

Samsung will use the event, on the 1st September 2020 (ie next week Tuesday) to officially launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The event will be streamed at 10AM Eastern/7AM Pacific and should finally confirm the price of the handset, which till now has only been speculated to be the same as the original Fold.

The handset will also go on pre-order soon, and a commercial for the device, which makes much of two “immersive” screens, the new 120 Hz support, the new flex mode, enhanced multi-tasking and wireless dex, has already leaked, which can be seen below:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ RAM 12 GB Storage 256 GB or 512 GB Screen 7.7 inch (Y-OCTA) internal Infinity-O screen with 120 Hz refresh and Ultra-Thin Glass

6.23 inch Super AMOLED external display Battery 4365mAh (2090mAh+2275mAh), 25w fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 15W reverse wireless charging Connectivity 5G Camera 12MP main camera with a wide-angle lens, a 12MP camera with an ultrawide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera, 10MP selfie camera inside and outside Biometrics side-mounted fingerprint reader Availability 18th September in South Korea Price $1980

via Engadget