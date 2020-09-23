Samsung TV Plus app now available for select Galaxy smartphones for free

Samsung TV Plus is a free ad-supported Smart TV video service that delivers instant access to news, sports, entertainment, and more. There is no subscription, additional device, or credit card required. Until now, Samsung TV Plus was only available on 2016-2020 Samsung TVs. Today, Samsung announced that Samsung TV Plus is available on Galaxy smartphones S10, S20, Note10, and Note20. These smartphones owners can download the app from Galaxy Store or Play Store.
Samsung TV Plus features:
- Stay informed and entertained with your favorite shows and channels on-the-go and enjoy quality programming in news, sports, reality TV, movies, kids programming and more. In addition, the Samsung TV Plus mobile app will have the service’s ever-growing library of free, on-demand programming, where hundreds of hours of binge-worthy shows and award-winning movies await.
- For those who love to watch their favorite movies and shows while multi-tasking, Samsung’s The Movie Hub channel and the FilmRise Free Movies channel are the perfect companions. For parents looking for kid-appropriate content, they will now be able to access nine dedicated children’s channels on their compatible Galaxy smartphone.
- Access breaking news through a variety of channels including CBSN, Cheddar and NewsNOW from FOX or watch global markets and finance news on Bloomberg TV+ UHD in crystal clear quality. And for the gamers, Samsung TV Plus on mobile even has VENN, a 24/7 network for gaming and pop culture, and the IGN channel, IGN1. If you are looking for inspiration to tackle home improvement projects, you’ll find new ideas from renovation shows on Lively Place by A+E Networks, This Old House, or The Design Network.
Source: Samsung
