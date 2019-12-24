Samsung has not had the best of luck breaking into the smart digital assistant market, with the very capable Bixby not very well regarded.

Samsung is however looking to have another go, and has been teasing a new AI product called NEON with tweets and Instagram posts.

While the teasers and NEON.Life website do not give much away, the project comes from Samsung STAR Labs, who’s remit is “to secure cutting-edge AI core technologies and platforms—human-level AI with the ability to speak, recognize, and think—to provide new AI-driven experiences and value to its customers.”

The same team also contributes to Bixby, suggesting NEON is an offshoot of that work.

Samsung’s teasers point to a January announcement, and with CES 2020 starting on the 7th January we expect to know more soon.

Via PCMag