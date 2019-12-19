Samsung now rolling out new OneDrive experience to Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ devices

During the launch of Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ devices in August, Samsung announced that it will replace Samsung Cloud integration with Microsoft OneDrive in new Galaxy devices. Samsung is now rolling out this new OneDrive experience for Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ devices in Europe and it will be rolled out soon in the US.

With this new experience, Samsung’s Gallery app will have native OneDrive integration, allowing you to sync photos and videos across devices. Once the media is backed up, you can access it from any mobile device, PC and Mac. Next year, Microsoft will announce a new OneDrive online photos experience that will display your photos faster than ever and will allow you to navigate through them with a timeline bar.

If you currently have a storage plan with Samsung Cloud, you may get bonus storage for 1 year. If you are new to OneDrive, Microsoft is offering 5 GB of free storage. If you need more storage, you can buy it directly from Microsoft.

Source: Microsoft