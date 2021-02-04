For Galaxy users, Samsung Notes is one of the best note-taking apps because it’s easy to use and helps you get things done. What’s even better is that Samsung regularly updates the app, adding useful new features that make the note-taking experience even better. Today, Samsung has pushed another update to the Samsung Notes app, bringing a number of new features.

Taking the app version number 4.2.01.53, the update adds the ability to crop attached photos freely, duplicate any note, delete a note while writing it, set the color of each folder, or change the order. The update also includes three types of templates. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

You can set the color of each folder or change the order.

You can crop attached photos freely.

Added ‘Erase all handwriting’.

You can duplicate any note.

You can delete a note while writing it.

Three types of templates have been added.

You can install the latest version of the Samsung Notes by going to the Google Play Store, or you can click on the below link to install the latest version.