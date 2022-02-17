As promised, Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy S22 series in India. However, the company has not started taking pre-orders yet, so those wanting to buy it in India will have to wait a few more days before Samsung makes it available.

Samsung also confirms that the users in India will be able to pre-order the Galaxy S22 series from February 23. It’s also worth noting that all the models in the S22 series will be available for pre-orders.

As for the pricing, Samsung Galaxy S22 will start at Rs. 72,999(~$973), while the 256GB costs Rs. 76,999(~$1,026). Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus model starts at Rs. 84,999(~$1132) and go up to Rs. 88,999($1186). Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra model set you back Rs. 1,09,999($1465) for the base model, while the 512GB model costs Rs. 1,18,999($1585).

SAMSUNG GALAXY S22 SPECIFICATIONS

The regular Samsung Galaxy S22 will feature a 6.1-inch display with support for 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game mode and support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S22 Plus model will also support a 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz Sampling Rate in Gaming Mode, while the display size will be 6.6 inches.

Talking about the camera, they both feature a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, a 50MP Wide camera, and a 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical zoom. For selfies and video calling, Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will use a 10MP camera.

The Galaxy S22 has a 3700 mAh battery with support for up to 25W fast charging, while the plus model has a 4,500 mAh battery with support for up to 45W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, features a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game mode. The ‘Ultra’ model features a 12MP Wide camera, 108MP Wide camera, 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom, and 10MP Telephoto camera with 10x Optical camera. For selfies and video calling, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will use a 40MP camera. It will pack a non-removable 5000 mAh battery with support for up to 45W fast charging support.