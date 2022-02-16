The South Korean tech giant officially launched the Samsung Galaxy S22 series a few days ago. The new flagship phones have so far got a positive response from tech reviewers, though we’re yet to get the full review. Meanwhile, users in India won’t have to wait too long as Samsung is confirmed to launch the Galaxy S22 series in the country tomorrow.

While the official unveiling will be done tomorrow, the S22 is likely to go on sale from March 11, according to sources. Those who are interested in the new Galaxy S22 series can pre-reserve their orders by paying an upfront price of Rs. 1,999 on the Samsung India website. You can also get a refund in case you change your mind later.

Indian news outlet MySmartPrice, meanwhile, has shared some information on the pricing of the new S22. According to the outlet, the Galaxy S22 could start at Rs. 69,000(~$919) for the base model. Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is the most premium model, will reportedly be priced at Rs. 1,09,900(~$1,463) in India. The news outlet has no information about the price of the Galaxy S22 Plus model.

Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available in four different color options — Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold. However, if tipster Ishan Agarwal is to be believed, the Pink Gold color variant of Galaxy S22 and the Green color variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in India later this year.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications

The regular Samsung Galaxy S22 will feature a 6.1-inch display with support for 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game mode and support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S22 Plus model will also support a 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz Sampling Rate in Gaming Mode, while the display size will be 6.6 inches.

Talking about the camera, they both feature a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, a 50MP Wide camera, and a 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical zoom. For selfies and video calling, Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will use a 10MP camera.

The Galaxy S22 has a 3700 mAh battery with support for up to 25W fast charging, while the plus model has a 4,500 mAh battery with support for up to 45W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, features a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game mode. The ‘Ultra’ model features a 12MP Wide camera, 108MP Wide camera, 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom, and 10MP Telephoto camera with 10x Optical camera. For selfies and video calling, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will use a 40MP camera. It will pack a non-removable 5000 mAh battery with support for up to 45W fast charging support.