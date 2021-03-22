Samsung launches 12 different High-Resolution monitors with HDR, Intelligent Eye Care and more

Samsung today announced its new lineup of 2021 High-Resolution monitors. Samsung revealed 12 different High-Resolution monitors across three series – the S8, S7 and S6. All these monitors come with HDR10 support, a 178-degree wide viewing angle, Intelligent Eye Care certification, and more. Find more details below.

S8: Superior Visuals and Ergonomic Design

As the flagship model in the High-Resolution monitor lineup, the S8 is packed with key features for both businesses and creative professionals. This model provides Ultra-High Definition (UHD) resolution and is available in 27- and 32-inch options. In addition to supporting UHD and over 1 billion colors, the S8 delivers a 99% sRGB color gamut for users to enjoy more vivid content.

The S8 is capable of blazing fast 10Gbps data transmission through its USB-C type port, while the S80UA specifically offers up to 90W charging. The S8 also provides a variety of connectivity features including USB 3.0 and a USB hub to provide enhanced usability and versatility. The flat borderless design maximizes comfort and minimizes distractions while enabling near-seamless dual-monitor setups. Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) mount compatibility and Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) offer a variety of tilt, swivel and pivot control points, allowing users to mount their monitor in any environment. The slim metal stand and narrow depth also take up less desk space for a cleaner, seamless work setup.

S7 & S6: Simple and Seamless for Any Setup

Like the S8, the S7 series delivers UHD resolution in 27- and 32-inch sizes, with ultra-slim stand, 178-degree wide viewing angle panel and vibrant color gamut. The virtually borderless design empowers users to stay focused on their work, supported by a convenient tilting function.

The S6 series is available in 34-, 32-, 27- and 24-inch sizes, supporting not only QHD (2,560×1,440) resolution, but also PBP (Picture By Picture) and PIP (Picture In Picture) features, enabling users to multitask effortlessly and efficiently. The S60UA monitors not only support Daisy Chain technology, allowing extended multiple screen and screen reproduction, but also LAN cable (RJ45 compatibility), transforming the monitor into a Docking Station Hub. Built-in Wake On Lan (WOL) functionality allows the connected computer to be powered on remotely from another device.

The S65UA 34-inch monitor in Ultra-Wide Quad High-Definition (UWQHD) offers a 1000R curvature, further enhancing productivity with a 21:9 aspect ratio for optimal multi-tasking. The S6 series is also supported by customizable swivel, tilt and rotation functionality, allowing users to find their perfect viewing angle as they can swivel the screen and even rotate between portrait and landscape modes.