Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be the company’s upcoming new foldable phone. The next-generation foldable Z Fold 4 is nearing its official launch as the company has started the serial production of S-Pen in several Eurasian countries, according to leaker Mukul Sharma.

However, Samsung won’t be bundling the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with the S-Pen, like its predecessor Galaxy Z Fold 3. Tipster Ice universe says the Z Fold 4 won’t have a dedicated pen slot either. Instead, users will have to buy the pen and a case separately to make it a Note-like device.

Moreover, the Z Fold 4 will also have a more compact design than its predecessor. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is thinner and smaller than its predecessor, according to Ice universe.

While we’re yet to see the design, a smaller and thinner Galaxy Z Fold 4 could finally make it a worthy competitor to the Oppo Find N 5G.

According to previous rumors, Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a fingerprint sensor embedded inside the power button on the side of the device, just like its predecessor. However, we will have to hear from more reliable sources before believing this. Meanwhile, Vivo X Fold will reportedly come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It is important to note that Samsung is still interested in the in-display fingerprint technology. The South Korean tech giant had filed a patent for a foldable device with an in-display fingerprint sensor, giving birth to the rumors that it’s for the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold 4. But in reality, Samsung may be thinking of introducing the in-display fingerprint technology to a newer Galaxy foldable phone, probably the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

