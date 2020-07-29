We currently expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost around $2000, but Samsung is working on an ever more expensive version.

According to Ice Universe on Weibo, Samsung is working on a partnership with fashion house Thom Browne for a branded version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The package will include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the new Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium Edition and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, and will cost around 20,0000 yuan (around $2850).

As a reminder, this is what the Thom Browne Z Flip package looked like.

The specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (SM-F9160) are summarised as below:

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ RAM 12 GB Storage 256 GB or 512 GB Screen 7.7 inch (Y-OCTA) internal Infinity-O screen with 120 Hz refresh and Ultra-Thin Glass

6.23 inch external display Battery 4365mAh (2090mAh+2275mAh), 25w fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 15W reverse wireless charging Connectivity 5G Camera 12MP main camera with a wide-angle lens, a 12MP camera with an ultrawide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera, 10MP selfie camera inside and outside Biometrics side-mounted fingerprint reader

The device is expected to be launched at Samsung’s Unpacked event on the 5th August, though it is believed it may launch some weeks later due to the software not being finished yet.

via FixmyGuide