While Samsung tested the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 at its Unpacked event 2 weeks ago, the device has not been formally launched yet, meaning there are still some details to uncover.

A new hands-on video posted on Tiktok has now confirmed that Flex Mode, first shown off on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, will also be present on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

On the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s or Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the flexible hinge lets the phone remain propped open while you use apps. When the phone is partially folded, it will go into Flex Mode. Apps will reorient to fit the screen, letting you send messages or browse the web without holding the phone. For example, you can set the phone somewhere flat, like on a table, and use the bottom half of the screen to navigate. Unfold the phone to use the apps in Full screen mode, and partially fold it again to return to Flex Mode.

The video shows the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in what appears to be Flex Mode for the camera app.

It does not otherwise show anything new, but does confirm it is a gorgeous handset. It does however also show a rather deep and ugly crease, a problem Samsung has clearly not been able to solve yet.

See the video below:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ RAM 12 GB Storage 256 GB or 512 GB Screen 7.7 inch (Y-OCTA) internal Infinity-O screen with 120 Hz refresh and Ultra-Thin Glass

6.23 inch Super AMOLED external display Battery 4365mAh (2090mAh+2275mAh), 25w fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 15W reverse wireless charging Connectivity 5G Camera 12MP main camera with a wide-angle lens, a 12MP camera with an ultrawide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera, 10MP selfie camera inside and outside Biometrics side-mounted fingerprint reader Availability 18th September in South Korea Price $1980

via XDA-Dev