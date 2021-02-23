Samsung has been taking some time to roll out the ECG function in their Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, mainly due to the need for regulatory approval.

The roll-out started in September in USA, and now it appears to have finally reached Europe.

31 European countries can now check their heart of arrhythmias such as Atrial Fibrillation.

The full list of countries includes Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, and the UK.

An update to the app and watch is needed.

To use the ECG Monitor app, simply take a seat, open up the new Samsung Health Monitor app, and ensure your watch is snug your wrist. Rest your arm on a flat surface, place your fingertip on the top button, and your watch will record an ECG and classify it as either Sinus Rhythm, or AFib.

Once the reading is complete, users can record relevant symptoms like fatigue or dizziness, and send a PDF report of their ECG recording with their healthcare provider using the Samsung Health Monitor app on a compatible Galaxy smartphone.

