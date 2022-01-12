Samsung is going to unveil the Galaxy S22 series next month, but before the official launch, we’ve already come to know a lot of important information about the new flagship phone. Today, we just got the details about the pricing of the next-generation Galaxy S22, courtesy of tipster @Chunvn8888.

According to the tipster, Samsung Galaxy S22 will start at $899 for the regular model, while the S22 Plus model will set you back $1,099. The most premium model, the S22 Ultra, will be priced at $1,299. Comparing the prices of S22 with those of S21, buyers will have to pay $100 more to buy Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone. And if the tipster is to be believed, the price hike is due to the global chip shortage and the fact that Samsung is using Qualcomm chipsets “widely.”

Last year, we heard rumors that the global chip shortage was making it hard for Samsung to make Exynos 2200 chips in enough quantity leading to the company relying on Qualcomm for the processor. Usually, Samsung uses its own Exynos chipsets inside its flagship Galaxy S series everywhere except the USA and a few other countries. However, markets like India will get a Snapdragon chip inside the S22. To be more specific, more users will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22.

Samsung is now expected to announce the Galaxy S22 series on February 8 with pre-orders starting from February 9. The shipping will reportedly start from February 25. Meanwhile, you can know more about the Galaxy S22 smartphone here.