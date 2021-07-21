Samsung Galaxy S22 will be debuting in early 2022, keeping up the trend of Samsung releasing its flagship Galaxy S series in the first quarter. However, the S22 series is rumored to be very different from its predecessors when it comes to design and features. Sure, the S22 will pack all the latest pieces of hardware, but little did we know that the latest hardware could also mean 65W charging support.

According to popular tipster @FrontTron, 65W fast charging support is in the testing phase for what the tipster called “Raindow RGB.” For those wondering, Rainbow happens to be the codename for the Galaxy S22 lineup, with R, G, B denoting the regular, Plus, and Ultra respectively. while this doesn’t confirm the arrival of 65W charging support in the S22 lineup, Samsung might add the 65W fast charging support to the most premium S22 model, Galaxy S22 Ultra.

While the 65W fast charging support for the S22 lineup will make the Samsung fans happy, what it really comes down to is that how fast it can take the battery from zero to 100 percent. For the record, Samsung introduced 45W charging technology last year, and it took 57 minutes to fully charge the battery of Galaxy Note 10+ vs 1 hour 5 minutes in the case of 25W fast charging technology.

The 65W fast charging support won’t make headlines if its charging speed isn’t significantly higher than that of the 45W. We’re expecting more details on this in the coming months.

Meanwhile, you can hit the comments section and let us know whether the charging speed influences your purchasing decision.