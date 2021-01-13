We are hours before the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, but there is still time for some leaks.

Evan Blass has posted some live pictures of the Samsung Galaxy S21, which also incidentally confirms a number of specs of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra due to showing an official spec list for the handset. Some more pictures of both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra were also posted by Mr Techie on twitter.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 6.8-inch screen which supports the S-Pen, large 4-lens camera module with a 108-megapixel sensor, zoom, and ultra-wide, supported by a laser autofocus sensor.

The last image confirms that the device does not support microSD card expansion, which will be a disappointment to many users. There is still the possibility that a microSD card will be supported in other regions, in place of dual-SIM support.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs

Galaxy S21 Ultra Model SM-G998U1 Processor Snapdragon 888 5G RAM 12 GB, 16 GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB option Screen 6.8-inch, 1440 x 3200, Dynamic AMOLED 2X

HDR+, 120Hz refresh rate 5G Yes Camera Front 1 Camera

40MP

f/2.2 Rear 4 Cameras

108MP (Wide), 10MP (Tele), 10MP (Tele), 12MP (Ultra Wide)

f/1.8, f/2.4, f/4.9, f/2.2 100x zoom S-Pen Yes Battery 5000 mAh Colour silver and black Launch Date 14/2/2021

The handset will be available in “Phantom Silver” and black. The device is being launched on the 14th January at an Unpacked event and will hit shelves on the 29th January 2021.