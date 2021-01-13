We are hours before the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, but there is still time for some leaks.
Evan Blass has posted some live pictures of the Samsung Galaxy S21, which also incidentally confirms a number of specs of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra due to showing an official spec list for the handset. Some more pictures of both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra were also posted by Mr Techie on twitter.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 6.8-inch screen which supports the S-Pen, large 4-lens camera module with a 108-megapixel sensor, zoom, and ultra-wide, supported by a laser autofocus sensor.
The last image confirms that the device does not support microSD card expansion, which will be a disappointment to many users. There is still the possibility that a microSD card will be supported in other regions, in place of dual-SIM support.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs
|Galaxy S21 Ultra
|Model
|SM-G998U1
|Processor
|Snapdragon 888 5G
|RAM
|12 GB, 16 GB
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB option
|Screen
|6.8-inch, 1440 x 3200, Dynamic AMOLED 2X
HDR+, 120Hz refresh rate
|5G
|Yes
|Camera
|Front
1 Camera
Rear
4 Cameras
100x zoom
|S-Pen
|Yes
|Battery
|5000 mAh
|Colour
|silver and black
|Launch Date
|14/2/2021
The handset will be available in “Phantom Silver” and black. The device is being launched on the 14th January at an Unpacked event and will hit shelves on the 29th January 2021.