Since the premium flagship smartphone got expensive, phone makers came up with the idea of entry-level flagship phones that are slightly less powerful than the true flagships that nowadays cost over $1000. Last year, Samsung introduced a toned-down version of its ultra-premium Galaxy S20 to reach out to the maximum number of users. The strategy seems to have worked well, so much so that the company wants to continue making entry-level flagship phones.

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a toned-down variant of the Galaxy S21 called Galaxy S21 FE. We’ve already reported the leaked renders of the smartphone, giving you a closer look at what the smartphone will look like. Beyond the design, we also know some information about the specs of the smartphone. And now, we just got to know about the battery that will power the S21 FE, courtesy of Galaxy Club.

According to the website, Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery. If you can recall, the regular S20 uses a 4,000mAh battery, so it’s quite likely that S21 FE will last a little longer than the regular S20.

The S21 FE uses a battery with model number EB-BG990ABY and a rated capacity of 4,370mAh, which translates to a 4,500mAh typical rating. However, the battery of the S20 FE is rated as 4,500mAh, so you wouldn’t want to upgrade from the last year’s S20 FE to S21 FE for battery performance. But that doesn’t mean the S21 FE comes with the same specs as the last year’s S20 FE.

Galaxy S21 FE rumored specs

As per previous rumors, the Galaxy S21 FE will feature Circa 6.4-inch flat display and will measure 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm (9.3mm with the rear camera bump). The smartphone is expected to powered by an Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 128GB/256GB internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to offer 5G connectivity.

Unfortunately, we don’t have much information about the camera of the smartphone, but we do know that it’ll use a 32MP selfie camera. Other specs include an in-display fingerprint reader, IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, reverse wireless charging.

Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy S21 FE on August 19.