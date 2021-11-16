Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the much-awaited Galaxy S21 FE smartphone. Now, MySmartPrice has recently spotted the upcoming S21 FE on an e-commerce website, which reveals the European pricing and the storage variants of the upcoming smartphone.

According to the listing, the Galaxy S21 FE will be available in two memory variants — 8G/128GB and 8GB/256GB. As for the pricing, the 8GB/128GB variant is listed for EUR 920/GPB 776, which roughly translates to somewhere around $1,044 while the 8GB/256GB variant is listed for EUR 985/GBP 831, which roughly equals $1117. However, the actual pricing of the S21 FE in the USA will be much lower in dollar terms.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 FE RUMORED SPECS

Earlier rumors suggest the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and 6GB or 8GB of RAM, with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. It will support 4G LTE bands, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. It is also expected to have a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen, and a 32 MP punch-hole selfie camera. It reportedly has an in-display fingerprint reader and is 155.7×74.5×7.9mm in size, with an IP68 rating.

The much-awaited Galaxy S21 FE will be Samsung’s first release in 2022. Rumor has it that the company will officially announce the smartphone on January 4.