The super-large 108 Megapixel sensor on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra offers amazing zoom capability, but also brings a physical limitation – a longer focal length for the lens.

This means the camera is less capable of focussing on objects close to the lens compared to other phone cameras.

Samsung has however found a good solution for this issue – a simple 1.5 zoom “macro” mode and some AI which prompts users to move away a bit to use it.

SamMobile demonstrated it in their video below:

The technique relies on the high 108-megapixel resolution to capture the details users wanted to get by moving in closer.

The feature is not present and not needed on the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+, due to their more conventional 12-megapixel camera.

The solution will hopefully satisfy users unhappy that Samsung’s best smartphone could not do everything the cheaper versions could do.

Via SamMobile