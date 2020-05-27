China Compulsory Certificate certification has confirmed the charging features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note20+.

The Galaxy Note 20+ (SM-N9860) has been approved for 25W wired fast charging and confirmed 5G support.

The other specs for the handset are not confirmed yet, but the handset is believed to have a 6.9-inch screen, 120 Hz refresh rate, and be powered by the Exynos 992 chipset (or the Snapdragon 865).

The handset is believed to have a 108 MP camera and also a periscope zoom camera, 4500 mAh battery and improved ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

Leaked CAD files show the handset is 165mm long, 77.2mm wide and 7.6mm thick, slightly bigger than the Note 20 and also larger than the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. It seems to be about the same thickness, however.

The renders confirm a punch-hole rather than the rumoured under-screen camera, and the device has a prominent camera hump, likely for a periscope camera. The screen is more curved than the Note20, and the S-Pen silo has also been moved to the left side.

The handset is expected to hit the market in August, along with the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

via SamMobile