Samsung recently announced Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite smartphones. These are Samsung’s what you call “affordable flagship” smartphones that are aimed to compete with smartphones like OnePlus. However, the Korean manufacturer left us in the dark about the price point of the Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite.

But thanks to 91mobiles, we now know the price of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The affordable Galaxy Note 10 is actually quite affordable — the smartphone will cost 35,990 INR(€450) for the 6GB+128GB variant, while the 8GB+128GB variant will cost 39,990 INR(€500) in India.

Unfortunately, there is still no information on the price point of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone. Nevertheless, since the S10 Lite is also a cheaper S10, you can expect the price to be not very different from that of the Note 10 Lite.

The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite users will be able to use these key premium Galaxy features:

Uninterrupted Display: Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite offer edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays. With a 6.7-inch screen size, the display provides an expansive and immersive experience, allowing you to fully enjoy and get lost in your favorite multimedia content.

You can know more about the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite by clicking on this link.