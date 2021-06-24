As we get closer to Samsung’s July unpacked event more Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 news is trickling in.

The device is slowly passing through certification with carriers and regulators, and the latest is the device receiving BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, meaning the device is approved for sale in the country.

We also have confirmation from reliable leaker Evan Blass that the device will indeed support the S-Pen, though ominously he did not say it would include an S-Pen, suggesting the device will need to be purchased as an additional accessory, much like the Samsung Galaxy S21.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 is definitely S-Pen compatible. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 24, 2021

Samsung has reportedly already entered mass manufacturing of the device, and there are rumours that Samsung has very large ambitions for sales of the handset, with the price reportedly significantly lower than the $1980 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Other rumoured specs include that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, have 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512 GB storage capacity, 4,380mAh battery and 25W fast charging support. It will also reportedly have an in-display fingerprint reader and an under-display front-facing camera.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 rumuor roundup here.

via SamMobile