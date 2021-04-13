Three weeks ago Evan Blass aka evLeaks posted specs and images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360.

Now somewhat less glamorous but real-life pictures have leaked via Korean certification authority SafetyKorea.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a conventional laptop available in 13 an 15 inch screen size and two colours, blue and silver, and will offer 11th gen Intel processors, optional embedded or discrete (nVidia MX450) graphics and Full HD AMOLED displays, with Thunderbolt 4 and LTE cellular connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a convertible with S-Pen support and will also be available in 13 and 15 inch screen sizes and two colours, navy and gold. The device will also be powered by 11th gen Intel processors, and offer optional embedded or discrete (nVidia MX450) graphics and Full HD AMOLED displays, with Thunderbolt 4 and LTE cellular connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go

Separately the Samsung Galaxy Book Go has passed through FCC and Bluetooth certification (via MySmartPrice)

The certification reveals 34.5W Fast Charging. The Samsung Galaxy Book Go is expected to feature a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution and run Windows 10 on ARM-powered by the Snapdragon processor.

A low-end model is expected to have the Snapdragon 7c processor, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS storage.

A high-end model will have the Snapdragon 8cx Gen X chipset, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 256 GB UFS storage.

Pricing and release date have not yet been leaked, but we can expect more information in April at an Unpacked event for PC.

via 91Mobile