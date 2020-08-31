Samsung now shipping EUV-based 16GB LPDDR5 RAM for smartphones

Samsung today announced that it has started mass production of the industry’s first 16GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM, using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology. This new 16GB RAM is built using Samsung’s third-generation 10nm-class (1z) process. Samsung mentioned that this is the first memory to be mass produced using EUV technology, offering the highest speed and largest capacity available in mobile DRAM.

16GB LPDDR5 RAM details:

At 6,400 megabits per second (Mb/s), the new LPDDR5 is about 16 percent faster than the 12Gb LPDDR5 (5,500Mb/s) found in most of today’s flagship mobile devices.

The LPDDR5 package is 30 percent thinner than its predecessor, enabling 5G and multi-camera smartphones as well as foldable devices to pack more functionality into a slim design.

The 16Gb LPDDR5 can build a 16GB package with only eight chips, whereas its 1y-based predecessor requires 12 chips (eight 12Gb chips and four 8Gb chips) to provide the same capacity.

You can expect the first 1z-based 16GB LPDDR5 RAM in flagship smartphones this year. Samsung also also has plans to use LPDDR5 RAM in automotive applications.

Source: Samsung